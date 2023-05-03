Sibu folk in some areas to experience water supply disruption on May 5

SIBU (May 3): There will be a water supply disruption from Kampung Hilir (MDS Mart) to the traffic lights at Kampung Datu on May 5, the Sibu Water Board (SWB) said in a statement today.

SWB said the areas that will be affected are Jalan Aini Dhoby, Jalan Alu-Alu, Jalan Pak Dris, Jalan Sungai Bakong, Jalan Nanas, Jalan Masjid, Lorong Kampung Datu 2,3,4,5,7,9 and 11.

According to SWB, the water supply disruption is for the laying of temporary pipe crossing relocation work to be conducted in Sungai Bakong.

“The water supply disruption would take effect from 9pm until further notice, with the estimated time of work completion of between four and six hours.

“If the weather does not permit, the work will be carried out the next day,” it added.

SWB said they will endeavour to complete the work as soon as possible, adding that the water supply will gradually return to normal in the affected areas once the work is completed.

The public are advised to contact SWB Line No 013-816311 if they have any complaints.