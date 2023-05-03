‘Sky juice’: How should pricing be based on?

KUCHING (May 3): There have been discussions among members of the local community about eateries charging customers for ‘sky juice’ – a colloquial term that simply means plain drinking water.

Based on a survey on several eateries throughout the city, the majority of owners and operators justify putting a price on plain water as means to cover food cost, rent, remuneration for their workers and other costs of operations.

Ting Wei Tzen, 45, son of the owner of Dragon Corner Food Centre, justifies the pricing of RM0.30 for a glass of sky juice in view of the premises being placed at a shoplot, instead of it operating within a shopping mall.

“Usually in shopping malls, the price of plain water is somewhere around RM1. If the rental fee is expensive, then the cost of plain water is also relatively higher,” he told The Borneo Post when met at his coffee shop along Lorong Datuk Abang Abdul Rahim here yesterday.

Agreeing with the factors justifying the charging for sky juice was Agnes Silen, 45, an operator of Foochow Cafe at Jalan Chan Bee Kiew.

That said, Agnes said her place does not usually charge its regular customers for plain water.

“However, at times when we do charge, it is only RM0.20.”

For Mimi Teng, 48, she cited inflation and the rising price of ice as factors other than rent and wages contributing to her place charging RM0.70 for plain water.

“Last time, the usual price of plain water was RM0.50, but Duduksama charges RM0.70 because we provide our customers air-conditioning.

“We also need to pay rent and the salaries of many of our workers,” said Teng, the supervisor of Duduksama Kopitiam at Saradise Kuching.

The Borneo Post’s survey also discovered that some eatery owners based the pricing of sky juice simply on ‘personal preference’.

Meanwhile, a number of consumers, when asked for comments, said they did not mind being charged for plain water because they realised that they were also paying for the service at the eateries.

“I think some shops should price the sky juice, unless any of them could provide some kind of station for customers to get cold water themselves,” said Joanne Wong, 25.

There were also those on the other side of the coin who argued that plain water should be free at the eateries.

“Sky juice should not be charged, and should remain accessible as a complimentary drink for paying customers anywhere,” said another Kuchingite, Steffany Raymond, 33.

According to the Consumers Voice Association of Sarawak (Covas) president Michael Tiong, the price of sky juice at eateries is not standardised throughout Malaysia.

“In Peninsular Malaysia, many eateries sell sky juice at RM0.50, while in Sarawak, it’s around RM0.30.

“Covas, however, opines that since the source of sky juice is cheap, it should be charged just as cheap, say RM0.20,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Nonetheless, Tiong said consideration should also be taken if a customer solely wanted to drink plain water without ordering any food.

“Such a scenario is not beneficial to the operator; hence, charge plain water at a higher price,” he said, adding that the price of sky juice should also depend on the categories of the eateries such as ‘kopitiams’ (coffee shops), cafes, or lounges.

On a related subject, Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Sarawak (KPDN) director Matthew Dominic Barin said eateries all over the state must clearly display and state the prices of food and drinks sold at their premises, including sky juice, in full compliance with Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011

“Accordingly, every trader is obliged to place price tags, including for plain water, so that consumers would know the price and be able to exercise their rights in purchasing products or services.

“Any customer aggrieved by unreasonable pricing can lodge an official complaint with the ministry, either via our official portal or at any nearest branch office.

“Any trader who fails to place price tags or fails to provide a price list on the food and drinks menu at the premises, or is found to have profiteering elements, may face action under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

“If found guilty, the trader may be fined not more than RM100,000 for non-incorporated organisations; and not more than RM500,000 for incorporated organisations,” said Matthew.

Members of the public can also provide tip-offs or lodge complaints to the KPDN Sarawak Office via 019-2794317 (WhatsApp) or by calling 019-8488000.

Alternatively, go to http://e.aduan.kpdn.gov.my; reach to call centre via 1-800-886-800; send emails to e-aduan@kpdn.gov.my; connect to mobile app ‘Ez ADU KPDN’; or call the enforcement hotline numbers 03-8882 6088 or 03-8882 6245.