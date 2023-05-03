SME group urges Putrajaya to reject demands to increase employers’ EPF contribution

KUCHING (May 3): The Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Malaysia (Samenta) has urged the federal Cabinet to reject demands to increase employers’ contribution to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF).

In a statement today, Samenta chairman Datuk William Ng said the Cabinet should instead focus on creating higher value jobs for Malaysians and helping Malaysian businesses and workers to be more productive.

Ng said the association viewed the call for such increase with concern, as doing it at this juncture of the country’s economic recovery is not only counter-productive but will do more harm than help to Malaysians.

“Our economic recovery post-pandemic remains fragile. While the economy has roughly recovered to 2019 level, SMEs (small and medium enterprises) continue to trail behind larger firms in share of growth.

“The latest available data for 2021, for example, showed that SMEs only grew by one per cent versus 4.4 per cent for larger firms.

“This uneven recovery is further compounded by rising costs, which hit our SMEs as severely as they do consumers in general,” he said.

He pointed out the SMEs in the country have had to endure two rounds of increment in minimum wages since 2020, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, a severe dip in gross domestic product (GDP) and a drop in labour productivity.

“We were also forced to adopt higher employee benefits, including longer maternity leaves and lower threshold for overtime payment.

“We are still waiting for an answer from the government to our plea for these increased costs to be subsidised as practised in Singapore and the United Kingdom,” he said.

He also said the SMEs rose to the challenge when the government pleaded to SMEs to keep the employees employed despite the pandemic.

As a result, he said the number of jobs dropped by only 2.5 per cent between early 2020 to mid 2021, despite the country GDP shrinking by 5.6 per cent, and between seven and 12 per cent of businesses shutting down in 2020.

“Many SMEs had to dip into their reserves and their children education fund, and selling properties and other assets, to try to keep as many Malaysians employed as possible.

“Even as our efforts were met with rounds of forced costs increment, we stomached it. To many SMEs, that’s the price we pay to help Malaysia recover,” he added.

According to him, the call by a fringe workers group for an increase in employers’ contribution to the EPF is one that they cannot accept.

“The fact of the matter is this: our margins is at its lowest point in recent history; SMEs have done our part in helping Malaysia recover; and there is simply no more money to give.

“We must instead increase the income of Malaysians by creating more high value industries and jobs, encourage Malaysians to save more, and protect our SMEs at all costs so that Malaysian jobs and livelihoods are protected,” he said.

On May 1, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that the Cabinet will discuss a proposal to increase employer’s contribution to the EPF following demands from various unions for such an increase to boost employees’ retirement funds.

Uni Malaysia Labour Centre (Uni-MLC) had reportedly urged the government to increase the employer’s EPF contribution to 20 per cent from the current 13 per cent for those earning RM4,000 and below.