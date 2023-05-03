Uggah dares JKR Sarawak to be the best in Malaysia

MIRI (May 3): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas today challenged the Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak to be the best in the country in performance and delivery.

The Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development (MIPD) also said all officers should work to make JKR Sarawak the most efficient and competent department in the country.

“Let this be our vision to be the best from now,” he said in his keynote address at a ‘Randau Pemansang’ programme here with all divisional engineers and senior officers of the department from throughout the state.

To achieve this, the deputy premier expects feedback from them, particularly in overcoming the bureaucratic issues faced through effective solutions.

He expressed confidence that this could be achieved as the department had gone through many trials and tribulations.

Uggah said he and his two deputy ministers Datuk Majang Renggie (Port Development) and Ir Aidel Lariwoo (Infrastructure Development) were happy with the excellent cooperation given to them which had enabled them to perform well and effectively.

Meanwhile, he reiterated the need for the department to deliver all development projects under its supervision on time to meet the high public expectations.

Urging the officers to inform their superior of any problems and obstructions during project implementation, he said the high public expectations called for steps to be taken urgently to deliver promptly or to rectify problems faced without delays.

“If we are not forthcoming in the efforts, they will take to social media to vent their anger at us and accuse us of being ignorant of the actual situation or process,” he pointed out.

Another major reason, he added, is the higher expectations due to the state JKR and the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) being recognised as technical departments under AP 182 (Arahan Perbendaharaan) by the federal government following the fruitful negotiations on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) with the federal government.

This has allowed them to enjoy the autonomy in implementing federal projects.

Uggah pointed out that Sarawak had been fighting hard for the JKR, DID and Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) to be recognised as such under the MA63 talks and Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is confident that both departments will be able to deliver as expected.

“Do not let him down. So the bottom line is we must deliver as scheduled,” he said.

On sick projects in the state, he is happy that JKR director Richard Tajan had made ‘Zero Project’ as the key performance indicator (KPI) on all new projects for all his divisional engineers.

“The department is in the process of implementing increasing number of projects, particularly federal projects costing RM50 million and below and this calls for all hands to be on deck.

“So, obviously we cannot afford to slack off. If we can successfully handle this, we can apply for increase in future allocations,” he said.

Also present at the function was MIPD permanent secretary Chiew Chee Yaw.