Abg Jo says has no knowledge of ‘Malay Proclamation’

KUCHING (May 4): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said he has no knowledge of the ‘Malay Proclamation’.

According to news reports, the ‘Malay Proclamation’ is a 12-point document written by former two-time prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad which aims to protect the interests of and unite the Malay community to “restore the political power of Malays”.

“How would I know? We are still busy celebrating Hari Raya in Sarawak, and then the incoming Gawai celebration.

“Why should I be bothered about issues there (Peninsular Malaysia)?” Abang Johari said when met by reporters after attending the Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development and Kota Samarahan MP Datuk Rubiah Wang’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house held at Kota Samarahan Civic Centre today.

On May 4, Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang and several leaders of the Islamist party have signed the ‘Malay Proclamation’ in the presence Dr Mahathir.

The signing took place at Dr Mahathir’s official residence, and that PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan and vice-president Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar were also present.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said he has not much knowledge about the political conspiracies to overthrow the unity government in the Peninsular Malaysia.

“I don’t really know what the issue is about. The issue is mostly circulating on Facebook,” he added.