Agong, Raja Permaisuri wish Happy Wesak Day to Buddhists

KUALA LUMPUR (May 4): The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today wished the Buddhists in the country a Happy Wesak Day.

A poster of the greetings by Their Majesties was uploaded on Istana Negara’s Facebook.

“May this festival brings peace, happiness and prosperity to all Buddhists,” said Their Majesties.

Wesak Day is celebrated by Buddhists to commemorate the birth, enlightenment and death of Gautama Buddha. – Bernama