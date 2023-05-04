AirAsia to start Kuching-Jakarta direct flights in June

KUCHING (May 4): As part of its efforts to further boost tourism in the Asean region, Indonesia AirAsia has announced a new route connecting Indonesia’s capital city Jakarta (CGK) and Kuching (KCH), the state capital of Sarawak, Malaysia that will start on June 15, this year.

In a statement yesterday, AirAsia said the promotional fares from as low as RM199 only for a one-way flight are available now from the airasia Super App and its website.

The promotion runs from now until May 14, this year, for travel from June 15 to Oct 29, this year, it added.

According to the AirAsia, Jakarta is the second city in Asean to be connected with Sarawak by the low-cost airline.

Currently, AirAsia Malaysia flies between Singapore and three Sarawak cities namely Kuching, Miri and Sibu, making it the airline with the widest network between Singapore and Sarawak. This is on top of its domestic service within Sarawak, and to Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah.

The announcement by Indonesia AirAsia yesterday included another international route from Jakarta to Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) in Vietnam and a domestic service between Jakarta and Labuan Bajo in East Nusa Tenggara.