Anwar conveys Wesak Day greetings to all Buddhists

KUALA LUMPUR (May 4): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wished the Buddhists in the country a Happy Wesak Day.

In a post on his Facebook today, Anwar said Wesak Day is a big day for the Buddhists to commemorate three important events in the life of Gautama Buddha, namely his birth, enlightenment and death.

“Buddhists believe that to achieve the highest level of happiness or Nirvana is to fight and eliminate greed, hatred and evil. This is a very universal philosophy that can be emulated to cultivate love, human dignity, the principle of coexistence, respect and living in peace and harmony,” he said.

The prime minister said that the various festivals and cultures in the country should provide enlightenment to Malaysians to continue to bring the message of love and peace, as well as understanding, as a way to avoid the destruction and extinction of the pluralist way of life in the country. – Bernama