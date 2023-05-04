Army’s memorial in Lundu symbolises patriotism, unity

KUCHING (May 4): A memorial honouring the fifteen army rangers who perished in an ambush in Lundu on March 26, 1972 was unveiled yesterday.

The unveiling of the memorial at Kampung Jangkar in Lundu was officiated by Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The army’s memorial in Kampung Jangkar, Lundu also symbolises the villagers’ patriotism and unity, in rendering their cooperation to the army during the insurgency period.

On March 26, 1972, a three-vehicle convoy comprising a Land Rover and two trucks was carrying twenty army rangers from the Biawak border post to their base in Lundu after having been tasked to protect a team of maintenance crew at the border post.

At around 3.30pm on that fateful day, the convoy was ambushed by the communist insurgents or ‘Pengganas Komunis’ (PGK) from the Pasukan Gerila Rakyat Sarawak (PGRS).

During the ambush, only the Land Rover had managed to speed off to Titiakar army camp to ask for assistance.

A scout vehicle with a backup team soon arrived and managed to force the insurgents to retreat.

Fifteen rangers were killed in the incident.

A special operation dubbed ‘Ops Bella’ was immediately launched following the incident, leading to the death of 11 PGK members and the arrest of two. Two other PGK members, meanwhile voluntarily surrendered.

After the completion of Ops Bella, the rangers of the 7th Batallion returned to Sungai Petani, Kedah in December 1972.

The memorial was mooted by Colonel (Rtd) Suhirtharatnam Kulatratnam in 2017 and was completed in 2020. The unveiling ceremony had to be delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mas Gading MP Mordi Bimol, former commander of the Eastern Field Command, Lt-Gen (Rtd) Datuk Stephen Mundaw, various battalion army officers of different ranks and army veterans were present to witness the unveiling ceremony.