‘Enough is enough’: Johor Sultan urges halt to unhealthy efforts to destabilise Malaysian govt

KUALA LUMPUR (May 4): Attempts to destabilise the Malaysian government must stop for the sake of the country and its citizens, Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar said yesterday.

He expressed concern over “incessant reports” about the current federal government’s stability, even though six months has passed since the 15th general election (GE15) held last November.

The Johor ruler said Malaysians already voted for 222 federal lawmakers in GE15 with hopes of restoring Malaysia’s political stability, but there were still unhealthy efforts to thwart this.

“But until today, the 222 members of parliament cannot get on the same page with efforts made to derail the stability that is being carefully built. This is not healthy for the entire nation, whether socially, economically, or even our standing internationally.

“Enough is enough. How long more must the 30 over million people of our country endure this situation? The economy must recover, and Malaysia’s prosperity must be prioritised,” the ruler said in a statement on his official Facebook page.

Following GE15 where no single coalition garnered a simple majority of votes, a unity government was formed under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim with multiple parties and coalitions such as Pakatan Harapan, Barisan Nasional, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah.

On March 6, PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said the federal Opposition bloc has a “right” to plan ways to topple the government, whether by pushing for a no-confidence vote against the prime minister or enticing elected representatives to defect.

On May 1, Anwar acknowledged there were plots to destabilise his government, but said the parties in the unity government were committed to serving Malaysians and not to such alleged plots to topple the government. – Malay Mail