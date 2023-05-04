Fire totally destroys former Padawan sub-district office

KUCHING (May 4) A two-storey office that was formally used as the Padawan sub-district office at Teng Bukap, Jalan Padawan was totally destroyed in a fire around yesterday.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the vacant office, which measured to about 74 square metres, was constructed out of wood and concrete.

Bomba said they were notified about the incident at 4.13pm and despatched firefighters from the Siburan fire station to the scene.

“The firefighters managed to contain the fire from spreading to the nearby structures and fully extinguished the fire moments later.”

No injuries were reported. The damages and cause of fire are still under investigation.

The firefighters ended the operation at 5.38pm.