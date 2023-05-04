Focus on political stability instead of harping on topping unity govt, says Abun Sui

KUCHING (May 4): The Opposition has been told to focus on political stability instead of wasting their time by harping on toppling the unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, said Senator Abun Sui Anyit.

Stating that maintaining political stability is imperative for nation re-building, Abun Sui, who is Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak information chief, believed that it is also the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s wish to see political and economic stability in the country.

“Therefore, it would better for the Opposition to stop wasting time by harping that the prime minister is losing support.

“Moreover, such talks are baseless and are calculated to confuse the people. People, therefore, must reject groups that spread lies and baseless accusations,” he told The Borneo Post today.

He was asked to comment on speculations of fresh political plot by Perikatan Nasional (PN) to unseat Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the prime minister and form a new government.

Abun Sui said the Opposition should instead come up with other meaningful issues in playing with their role of checks and balances.

“It is fine with me if the Opposition focuses on providing constructive criticisms to the government of the day for the sake of nation re-building,” he added.

Abun Sui insisted that a change of government should only be done via a vote of no confidence against the Prime Minister in the Parliament and the dissolution of Parliament to pave way for a general election.

“Any move or manoeuvring other than the two modes will result in political instability,” he added.