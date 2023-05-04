Harden hopes to see army veterans association remain active as an NGO

SRI AMAN (May 4): Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Francis Harden Hollis hopes the Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Association (PVATM) will remain active as a non-governmental organisation in providing services to its members within its capacity.

Speaking at the PVATM Sri Aman branch dinner here recently, the Simanggang assemblyman congratulated the branch for reviving PVATM which had been quiet for a long time without any activity.

He said he agreed with the move by PVATM Sri Aman branch to be closer to state government representatives, while providing service to former armed forces personnel.

“In this context, the association members are also reminded to practice ‘beduruk’ (cooperation) in assisting the association, especially in getting funds for the association from the elected people’s representatives.

“What the people’s representatives require of them is the support to continue providing services to the people,” he said.

The dinner was held as a prelude to the PVATM Sri Aman branch general meeting on May 3.

Also attending the dinner were PVATM president Captain (R) Datuk Sharuddin Omar.

Earlier, Sharuddin in his speech said his presence was as a tribute to army veterans from the state who had defended their homeland.

He later presented ‘Pingat Setia Sentiasa Berjuang’ (PSSB) to 33 former armed forces personnel from six PVATM branches.

Meanwhile, PVATM Sri Aman branch president Penghulu Riji Gu informed guests that among matters to be discussed during the non-election AGM are activities to be carried out by the branch.

During the event, Harden pledged a minor rural project grant of RM10,000 to PVATM Sri Aman branch, and RM5,000 to the Srikandi PVATM Sri Aman branch.

Among others attending the dinner were PVATM Sarawak president Jimbau Galau, Harden’s wife Datin Simba Nalang and Srikandi PVATM Sri Aman branch chairwoman Tina Majing.