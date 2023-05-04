Kapit Chiang Chuan clan hopes to be given vacant community leader post

KAPIT (May 4): A clan association leader is calling on the selection committee for Kapit community leaders to appoint a fourth member of the clan to become a community leader.

Kapit Chiang Chuang Association chairman Peter Saw said the Chiang Chuan clan currently has three community leaders following the resignation of former Temenggong Tan Kian Hoo at the end of last year.

“There are supposed to be four Chiang Chuan community leaders but following Tan’s resignation due to health matters, we only have three now – Penghulu Sng Chee Hun, Kapitan Yap Hui Li and Kapitan Teo Tien Chai.

“I hope the selection committee will seriously consider our request to add one more community leader from our clan,” he said.

At present, he said both the Foochow clan and Cantonese/Kwang Tung clan have four community leaders each. The latter clan had five posts up until the recent demise of Temenggong Yong Thu Fook.

“We feel that the current vacancy should be given back to the Chiang Chuan clan so as to be fair to all the clans,” Saw added.

In this regard, he hoped the selection committee will liaise with the association in regard to the vacant community leader post.