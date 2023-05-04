Kuching association’s Autism Charity Food Fair returns July 16

KUCHING (May 4): Kuching Autistic Association’s (KAA) annual Autism Charity Food Fair is back this July 16 at the Association of Churches Sarawak (ACS) Hall, Jalan Stampin here from 9am to 12pm.

KAA fundraising chairperson Connie Yeo, in a press conference at the premises here yesterday, said the Autism Charity Food Fair is one of KAA’s two major annual fundraisers, of which the other is the just-held Autism Run on April 30.

“The association also organises an Autism Art exhibition every two years, showcasing the centre’s talented artists’ works,” she said.

These fundraising initiatives are to raise funds for KAA’s Education Centre’s operation costs, she noted.

“Our annual operation cost has a deficit of RM1.2million, of which RM750,000 comes from fundraising efforts. Unfortunately, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, we were unable to organise our fundraising events for the past three and a half years,” she disclosed.

Yeo said to keep the centre afloat during the pandemic, KAA had to depend on online and word of mouth sales of their merchandise created from their students’ work for the last few years

Tickets for the Autism Charity Food Fair are now available, priced at RM100 per booklet. KAA is targeting ticket sales at RM250,000.

She advised those who are interested to set up stalls or help sell the food fair tickets to fill up registration forms available at the KAA administration office.

“With every step you take and every ringgit you raise, you will help create a world where all people with autism can reach their full potential.

“Any form of donations is most welcomed and with variety stage performances lined-up for the event, volunteer dance groups are most welcome to join us,” she said.

On KAA’s education centre, Yeo remarked that it currently has 154 students, 27 trained teachers and four staff, with a long waiting list.

“Our centre supports children and adults with autism and their families. It provides opportunities for parents to build support network and create a safe environment for students to develop their skills which has been made visible with the students’ day-to-day progress.”

With Yeo at the press conference was KAA president Dr Catherine Chen.

For ticket sales, contact Jonna Liew on 016-8605826. For stall registration, contact Shannen (019-8142987); Anita (012-8897721) for stage programme; or Kimberley (016-808683) at the administration office.