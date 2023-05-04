Masterful oil painting show next at Hoan Gallery in Kuching, a show steeped in nature’s philosophy

KUCHING (May 4): Hoan Gallery at La Promenade Mall yesterday announced its next solo art show, Bong Choo Chew’s ‘Dialogue With Our Nature’, featuring more than 50 never-seen-before oil paintings.

This solo art show will show Bong’s great skill, deep thinking and his appreciation of nature.

The show begins at 11am on May 13.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting will officiate at the opening ceremony.

“Oil paintings are exceedingly rare in Sarawak. The technique is tedious, painstaking and there are few able to commit.

“Bong, one of the founders of Sarawak Artists Society (SAS), has produced an astonishing 50 oil paints in the past decade,” said Hoan Gallery’s director Hoan Kee Huang.

Invitees to the show will include past SAS presidents, business leaders and youths from universities.

‘Dialogue With Our Nature’ will be free for all to view and all pieces are for sale.

The show will run for three weeks.

According to Bong, 70, his condition to Hoan Gallery and the mall is 70 per cent of the proceeds will go to charities of his choice.

“I am not a commercial artist, my condition to Hoan Gallery and the mall is 70 per cent of proceeds must go to charities of my choice. Both parties agreed. I do oil paints to satisfy myself and the community. I hope art lovers will appreciate my works for the benefit of society,” he said.

Bong graduated from Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts in Singapore in 1975. As one of SAS founding members, he organised the society’s first art show at the Sarawak Museum in 1985.

A multidisciplinary artist, Bong is able to paint watercolour, Chinese brushes and batik.

“In the 1990s, I entered the realm of oil paint. I like to think my works are in the traditions of impressionism and abstracts, but with my own distinctive style.”

For Dialogue with Our Nature, highlights depict Japanese Koi, lotus flowers, rivers, ‘kampung’-scapes, imbued with universal truths of Zen, Taiji, Yin Yang, Buddhism and Taoism.

Meanwhile, Hoan said Bong’s belief that we only have one Earth and that we must collectively take care of our environment would come through in this show.

“There are works in this show that really capture moments of beauty in nature, and there are also works that show Bong’s deep introspections. With this show, we really try to show a combination of skills that Bong has that can take your breath away and also very contemplative, peaceful pieces,” he said.

Dialogue With Our Nature is Hoan Gallery’s second solo show of the year.

The gallery just completed a six-week long run of Alena Murang’s Colours of The Highlands.

La Promenade Mall’s digital marketing manager Sophia Ong said the gallery had outsold expectations this year.

“About 70 per cent of Alena’s artworks have been purchased, including large format ones, sold to buyers from Spain, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Miri and here,” Ong said.

For more information, visit hoangallery.com, lapromenademall.com.my or search @HoanArtGallery and @LaPromenadeMall.