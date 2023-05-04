PAS leaders sign Dr Mahathir’s 12-point ‘Malay Proclamation’

KUALA LUMPUR (May 4): PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang and several leaders of the Islamist party have signed the ‘Malay Proclamation’ in the presence of former two-time prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The 12-point document written by Dr Mahathir aims to protect the interests of and unite the Malay community to “restore the political power of Malays”.

Dr Mahathir’s aide, Abu Bakar Yahya, posted a picture on Facebook yesterday showing Hadi signing the document to support the Malay cause.

“Several top PAS leaders led by Hadi have signed in support of the ‘Malay Proclamation’ in front of Mahathir,” he said.

According to the ‘Proklamasi Orang Melayu’ Facebook page, the signing took place at Dr Mahathir’s official residence, and that PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan and vice-president Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar were also present.

Separately, former PKR vice-president Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin also met the former prime minister to discuss the ‘Malay Proclamation’.

“In moving towards a sustainable nation, the interests and rights of Malays must be prioritised without sidelining the rights of other races,” she said in a Facebook post yesterday.

“We move together to uphold the principles of true democracy.”

Last week, Dr Mahathir said that Malaysians should not fear the “green wave” that appears to show increasing voter support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, pointing out that the country has been governed by a Malay-majority government for over 60 years and that there has been rapid development during that time. – Malay Mail