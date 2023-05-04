Sarawak-produced technology to be introduced before DUN sitting, says Premier

KUCHING (May 4): A Sarawak-produced technology will be introduced before the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari said the technology will be announced after his working visit to London, United Kingdom in conjunction with London Craft Week 2023.

“I will not be long in London since I have promised that I will announce the new technology in detail which will assist in increasing income for Sarawak.

“It will be announced before DUN sitting,” he said when met by reporters after attending the Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development and Kota Samarahan MP Datuk Rubiah Wang’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house held at Kota Samarahan Civic Centre today.

For the record, the DUN sitting will be held from May 15 to 24.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said Sarawak will play a big role in the London Craft Week 2023 following Malaysia’s participation under the patronage of Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

“Sarawak will showcase its local crafts products during the event as the state is known to have indigenous crafts in Malaysia,” he said.

During his London, Abang Johari said he will also be participating in a meeting with the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies at the University of Oxford.

“The meeting will be focusing on global issues that the Islamic nation is currently facing,” he added.

Among others who were present at the open house were Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian; DUN speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Asfia Awang Nassar; Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri; Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; Muara Tuang assemblyman Datuk Idris Buang and other distinguished guests.