Sarawak set to participate in London Craft Week 2023

KUCHING (May 4): Sarawak is all set to display its exceptional crafts and rich cultural heritage to the world at London Craft Week 2023 following Malaysia’s participation under the patronage of Her Majesty Seri Paduka Baginda Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

The event, scheduled from May 6 to May 14, aims to promote Malaysia’s diverse craft traditions, which also include a range of Sarawakian craft emblematic of the state’s unique cultural and ethnic heritage.

The exhibition will be held at the Malaysian Hall at The Malaysian High Commission, UK, and is expected to attract over 3,000 international visitors who will have the opportunity to learn about the history and significance of each craft to Sarawak’s unique ethnic groups, spanning across a diverse range of materials such as ceramics, embroidery, and hand-weaving.

Sarawakian artisans Shirley Vilin, Ros Salleh, Senia Jugi and Helena David Kalum will be given the opportunity to showcase their skills to an international audience, with live demonstrations of Keringkam embroidery, Pua Kumbu weaving, hand woven crafts and basketry, and beadwork.

This initiative seeks to increase Sarawak’s visibility and showcase its distinct crafts and cultural heritage to the world, thus aligning with Her Majesty Seri Paduka Baginda Raja Permaisuri Agong’s vision to tell the stories of the Malaysian people through the language of craft.

The patronage of Seri Paduka Baginda Raja Permaisuri Agong has given Sarawak talented artisans the chance to demonstrate their skills and raise awareness of Sarawak’s distinctive identity, said Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase Sarawak’s exceptional crafts and rich cultural heritage to an international audience at the London Craft Week 2023.

“This event aligns with our efforts to promote Sarawak’s capital city Kuching as a World Craft City. As one of the gateways into the Bornean region, the arts and crafts of Sarawak are a magnificent representation of the state’s identity and cultural legacy, made up of its 31 ethnic groups.

“Sarawak’s crafts are truly unique in the world due to the skilled craftsmanship of its artisans and their mastery of both conventional and contemporary techniques, and it’s important that we maintain the visibility of their custodians such as the artisans you will see during London Craft Week to keep promoting a deeper appreciation of Sarawak’s cultural heritage, both on the international and domestic platform,” he said.

Leading the delegation prior to the event will be Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, whose presence strengthens the government’s commitment to promote Sarawak’s cultural heritage and reputation as a leading craft destination, as well as the state’s crafts and cultural diversity.