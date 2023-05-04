Sea Games 2023: Malaysian contingent in batik attire for opening ceremony tomorrow

PHNOM PENH (May 4): The Malaysian contingent will be in batik attire at the official opening ceremony of the 2023 SEA Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, scheduled at the Morodok Techo National Stadium, tomorrow.

Chef de mission to the 2023 SEA Games Datuk Mohd Nasir Ali said the batik clothing will have the colours of Jalur Gemilang.

He said the batik clothing was specially designed to ensure they looked elegant and comfortable for the athletes and officials to wear during the current hot weather here.

“The batik dress is the product of several designers,” he said when met here yesterday.

National karate champion, R. Sharmendran, has been entrusted to carry the Jalur Gemilang at the official opening ceremony.

A total of 677 national athletes are participating in the biennial games, targeting to bring home 40 gold, 37 silver and 64 bronze medals.

The 32nd edition of the SEA Games is scheduled to end on May 17. – Bernama