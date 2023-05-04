SEB A pip JPRO in thrilling SEB Cup final

KUCHING (May 4): Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) A edged JPRO 3-2 in a closely-fought final to win the inaugural Sarawak Energy Berhad Cup at the Sarawak Badminton Association (SBA) Hall New Wing along Jalan Lapangan Terbang last Sunday.

Owen Ting Shih Wee and Pui Wee Young claimed the first point for SEB A when they beat Aaron Goh Ee and Kong Chee Kiat in straight sets of 21-12, 21-13 in the first men’s doubles.

However, Felix Fong Jia Liang and Hii Wee Ung made it 1-1 for JPRO after they recovered from the first set down 14-21 to take the second and third sets 24-22, 21-15 against Aizat Muhammad Udin and Aizat Nabil Edward in the second men’s doubles.

The third game, which was the men’s singles, saw SEB A’s Goh Shun Huat overcoming Tan Yang Soon 21-6, 21-10 for a 2-1 lead.

But Felicia Fong Din Hui and Flora Fong Xin Jie levelled the score for JPRO 2-2 when they recovered from one set down 20-22 to win 21-10, 21-14 against Kashley Kho Tze Yin and Kourtney Kho Ker Yin in the women’s doubles.

Kho Mui Seng and Wan Kian Hee turned heroes for SEB A when they edged Basil Wong Yee Teck and Entali Jingan 2-1 in the men’s veteran doubles.

Kho-Wan took the first set 21-15 but Wong-Entali refused to give up and fought gallantly to win the second set 21-12, forcing the match into a rubber set.

The deciding set saw the lead changing hands several times but Kho-Wan remained composed to win the game 21-18 and hand SEB A the victory.

The champions received RM8,000, challenge trophy and medals while JPRO got RM4,000 and medals.

In joint third were SEB B and Legacy who each received RM2,000.

In the Shield final, Legacy Ace’s Aaron Chieng Jin Yu-Chen Khai Hoong beat Elvis Tiong Ming Zhe-Freddie Lambert Rorton of PBM 24-22, 21-19 in the first men’s doubles.

Douglas Lim Jun Wei-Leong Ming Kai beat Jonathan Jong Yao Zhu-Kelvin Yap Siang Yong 13-21, 21-15, 21-18 in the second men’s doubles to make it 1-1 and Danny Lee Sheng Yee doubled PBM’s lead after he tamed Nik Azizi Murat 21-14, 21-15 in the men’s singles.

Legacy Ace’s Amelia Yap Qiao Rou-Tara Lim Cze Ern then stepped up to ease past Michelle Tan Shoo Chin-Wendy Tan Wen Ni 21-3, 21-6 in the women’s doubles and Wong Lee Hock-Wong Teck Hieng wrapped up the victory for Legacy Ace with a 21-17 18-21, 21-9 win over Fleming Michael-William Jagat Renah in the men’s veteran doubles.

Meanwhile, the Plate was won by PBBS who edged Serian BA 3-2.

SBA secretary Ting Ching Zung gave away the prizes.