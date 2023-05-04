Sibu association proposes rules on organising eSports competitions

SIBU (May 4): Sibu Division Esport Association (SDESA) has tabled a proposed set of rules and regulations on the organising of eSport competitions in the division, said its president Abdul Taib Rosli.

He said this was done during a meeting with Sibu Division Youth and Sports (KBS) office, Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) central region, UTS eSport Club, Pelawan eSport Club, Lanang eSport Club, Sibu Digital Innovation Hub and Sibu eSport volunteers here yesterday.

“This set of rules is being discussed among SDESA’s main committee, affiliated and allied members to get their input and feedback.

“If they consent to it then, SDESA will write to Sarawak E-Sports Association (Sesa) to seek their approval to use these rules and regulations for organising of eSport competitions in Sibu Division,” Abdul Taib told The Borneo Post yesterday.

“The same set of rules has also been shown to KBS here as well as SSC,” he added.

He pointed out that the main objective of this set of rules and regulations is to ensure competitions are carried out systematically and in a proper manner.

This will keep out any unscrupulous organisers who could tarnish the image of the sports that is fast gaining traction among the younger generation, he explained.

“Hence, organisers must furnish a copy of Ros (Registrar of Societies) or sports body registration certificate, working paper including expenditures and rule book used for organising the competition,” said Abdul Taib.

Additionally, he said approval must be sought from police as the competition involves congregation of people.

“Organisers have to get SDESA’s support for organising the games before applying for a police permit,” he said.

Among those present at the meeting were SSC Sibu Division’s Cecilia Merlin; Sibu Digital Innovation Hub’s Khairul Nidzam; Lanang eSport Club’s Grace Lo; KBS Sibu officer Melvin Chambai; Pelawan eSport Club president Daniel Iing, and Sibu eSport volunteers Nur Hazwani and Sharifah Zaimah.