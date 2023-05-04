Two Indonesians killed, four others injured in horrific crash near Lubok Antu junction

KUCHING (May 4): Two Indonesian men were killed in a horrific crash involving a car and a pickup truck near the Lubok Antu junction around 11am today.

According to sources, the deceased were the driver and the front passenger of the car.

Four other passengers, who are also all Indonesians, seated at the backseat of the car were severely injured in the crash, the sources said.

Based on early information, the accident occurred when the car rear-ended the pick-up truck and veered off the road before landing in a ditch.

The pickup truck, on the other hand, landed on its side in the middle of the highway.

As of time of writing, there were still no information on the status of the passengers in the pickup truck.

At the scene were the firefighters from the Betong fire station.

It is understood that the bodies of the deceased have been handed over to the police to be transported to the Betong Hospital for further action.

MORE TO COME