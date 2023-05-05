Analysts: OPR likely to remain at 3 pct this year

KUCHING (May 5): After Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) surprise move to increase the overnight policy rate (OPR) by 25 basis points (bps) to three per cent recently, Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) believed the central bank might have reached its policy normalisation target for now.

“Nevertheless, there seems to be room for rate adjustments, as the MPC stated that it ‘will continue to ensure that the monetary policy stance remains consistent with the outlook of domestic inflation and growth’,” it said yesterday.

“Though we have revised our 2023 headline inflation forecast upwards to 2.9 per cent from 2.5 per cent earlier, considering the prospect of potential subsidy rationalisation, we believe the current policy rate is sufficient to achieve moderate inflation and sustainable growth.

“This is also premised on the assumption that domestic growth is susceptible to external risk amid the heightened global economic slowdown as a result of tighter financial conditions in the advanced economies,” it said.

The corridor of the OPR has undergone a revision in the ceiling and floor rates, which have been correspondingly increased to 3.25 and 2.75 per cent respectively.

In the monetary policy statement, BNM has deemed the current monetary policy stance to be slightly accommodative and remaining supportive of the economy.

Barring any external shock to the growth and inflation outlook, Kenanga Research expects BNM to keep the OPR steady at three per cent for the rest of the year.

“Likewise, we maintain our 2023 GDP growth forecast of 4.7 per cent on the anticipation that domestic demand will remain resilient despite tighter financial conditions following further monetary policy tightening by BNM, mainly supported by the steady labour market and the improvement in tourism.”

Researchers with RHB Investment Bank Bhd (RHB Research) maintained its 2023 peak OPR forecast at 3.25 per cent, with one more hike expected for the remainder of 2023.

“Our view is predicated on three key factors: core CPI inflation is likely to remain elevated with upside risks to inflation given potential adjustment in food and fuel subsidies allocations; the nominal effective exchange rate (NEER) is under pressure; and resilient labour market conditions and domestic economy.

Now that its full-year expectation of the OPR at three per cent has been realised, AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank) said there is a case now that the monetary policy normalisation in Malaysia may have ended given the pessimism in the global growth outlook.

This is particularly across the advanced economies, largely due to the cumulative effect from global monetary policy tightening and downside risks coming from the US banking crisis.

“Given the total 125 bps hikes over the last 12 months, the OPR has now reached its pre Covid-19 pandemic level.

“However, one point that we noted from the statement is ‘…in light of the continued strength of the Malaysian economy, the MPC also recognises the need to ensure that the stance of monetary policy is appropriate to prevent the risk of future financial imbalances. At the current level, the monetary policy stance is slightly accommodative and remains supportive of the economy.’

“This could imply that future interest rates adjustment remains a possibility, depending on how the economy and core inflation indicators evolve for the months to come.”