Bird’s nests in Sibu worth RM2.5 mln seized over alleged illegal export

SIBU (May 5): A total of 882.657 kilogrammes of bird’s nests, worth approximately RM2.5 million, have been seized in the joint operation involving Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) Sibu team and Sibu Marine Police Zone 5 on May 3.

SFC in its Facebook today said the joint operation under ‘Operasi Bersepadu Khazanah’, inspected four bird nests premises.

According to the corporation, initial investigation found that there was evidence that the bird’s nests were exported without a permit from SFC controller.

Four bird nests premises were inspected and found to have committed several offenses, such as operating without a license and purchasing from illegal sources, it said.

“From the initial investigation, it was found out that there is evidence that the bird’s nests were exported without a permit from the Controller. All suspects were arrested at their own premises.

“A total of 882.657 kilogrammes of bird’s nests, worth approximately RM2.5 million, were seized in the operation. In addition, four suspects were also detained for further investigation,” SFC said.

The operation was a successful measure in combating illegal activities on bird nests trade, it added.

“We will continue to conduct the operations to combat illegal activities on wildlife trade in the state,” SFC said.

Meanwhile, the corporation urged those with information on illegal wildlife activities to call SFC hotlines at Kuching (019-8859996), Sibu (019-8883561), Bintulu (019-8332737), or Miri (019-8290994).