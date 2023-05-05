Bowling: Former Sukma gold medalist Daniel Tan crowned champion of Syawal Special

KUCHING (May 4): Daniel Tan Yan Han was crowned as the champion of the Syawal Special bowling competition which was held at Megalanes Sarawak, Emart Batu Kawah on Sunday.

The former Sukma gold medalist and current Sarawak Sports Council (MSNS) Centre of Excellence for bowling coach felled 893 pins over four games to beat Abang Yahya Abang Azhar (881 pinfalls) and Mohd Faizal Zainor Halim (879 pinfalls) into second and third placings, respectively.

Mohd Faizal collected another prize as he won the High Game by accumulating 261 pinfalls in his fourth game.

Awang Muhd Azizul Haqeem Awang Abdul Rahman finished in fourth place with 876 pinfalls, just three pins behind Mohd Faizal.

Fazreen Fadzuan came in fifth with 852 pinfalls while the sixth placing went to Nurul Asyiqin Hasnan with 840 pinfalls and she was also awarded as Best Female bowler.

Those finishing in seventh to 15 positions were Samsudi Haderan (833), Muhd Ihsan Fikri Suffian (822), Edwin Ejim Jopen (812), Nur Syazwani Marais (809), Abang Muhd Sufian Abu Seman (806), John Lon (803), Jopen Abut (800), Cornelius Aldhelm Sajat (789) Siti Zubaidah Bujang (778).