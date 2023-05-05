Court to hear SRC’s RM42 mln suit against Najib in January 2025

KUALA LUMPUR (May 5): The High Court today fixed January 2025 to hear SRC International Bhd’s suit against Datuk Seri Najib Razak, for alleged breach of trust and breach of statutory duty in relation to SRC funds amounting to RM42 million.

Lawyer Kwan Will Sen, who is representing the SRC and its subsidiary, Gandingan Mentari Sdn Bhd (GMSB), as the plaintiffs, confirmed the matter when contacted by reporters.

He also said that the case will be heard before Judicial Commissioner Datuk Raja Ahmad Mohzanuddin Shah Raja Mohzan.

“The trial dates are set for January 13 to 17; January 20 to 24; while in February, the trials are on February 12 to 14; February 17 to 21 and February 24 to 26,” he said.

According to Kwan, the case management, before Raja Ahmad Mohzanuddin Shah, was held online today, and the court fixed further case management on Aug 4 for the parties to update the status of the trial.

SRC, a subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and GMSB, filed a writ of summons on May 7, 2021, claiming the former prime minister as a defendant, of breach of trust, abuse of power and obtaining personal benefits from SRC funds, in addition to misappropriating the said funds.

Najib was SRC Emeritus Advisor from May 1, 2012, till March 4, 2019.

The plaintiffs, among other things, are seeking a declaration that they have the right to track and trace the RM42 million and claim equity ownership over the money, or any property obtained by Najib by using the money, in addition to claiming general damages, exemplary, additional and interest, costs and other appropriate relief provided by the court. – Bernama