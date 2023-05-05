DAP Sarawak’s constant protest of people-oriented projects ‘perplexing’, says SUPP man

KUCHING (May 5): Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang is perplexed as to why the state Democratic Action Party (DAP) is so much against any kind of development implemented by the Sarawak government for the people.

According to him, the party does not even want an airline for Sarawak and has been constantly criticising the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) project.

Lo, who is also Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) deputy information chief, said DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen had even laughed at his (Lo’s) projection of RM400 million for a flood mitigation project in Kampung Quop.

“Sarawak contributes RM80 billion to federal coffers every year, but it is too much for Chong to ask for RM400 million from his federal bosses to alleviate flash flooding problems experienced by Sarawakians in Kampung Quop.

“They (DAP Sarawak) even tried to shoot down plans for a new council building and facilities for residents,” said Lo in a statement today.

He said Chong had kicked up such a fuss over any spending on development for Sarawak, but kept quiet when Penang spent RM46 billion on the Penang Transport Master Plan when Pakatan Harapan (PH) was in power.

“What did Chong do for Sarawak after PH came into power in 2018? Not only did he not object to the cutting of funding for projects in Sarawak, but he even had the cheek to ask Sarawak not to accept the RM2.9 billion cheque that we received from Petronas for SST (sales and services tax) payment to Sarawak!

“Is he even from Sarawak, or is he just a tool for his political masters in West Malaysia?

“If we had listened to the DAP, the beautiful bridge and the new DUN Complex at Sarawak River might have never been built because DAP would most likely consider these as ‘money not well spent’,” said Lo, believing that most Sarawakians are very proud of these landmarks.

He said seeing the Darul Hana Bridge, with its beautiful lights, would make many Kuchingnites’ hearts swell with pride, especially if one happened to be in a plane flying home to Kuching, or leaving the city at night

“It is a sight to behold. The new DUN Complex is one of the best landmarks in Kuching.

“It is not just an important building in Sarawak. It is a symbol of Sarawak’s power built with Sarawak’s money.

“Chong can reflect on that while sitting in the DUN (State Legislative Assembly) and while sitting in Parliament; I hope he would think about asking for more funds for Sarawak,” said Lo.