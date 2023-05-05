Delegation from Singapore institute on 3-day visit in Kuching to explore business potential

KUCHING (May 5): A delegation of business members from the Singapore Economics and Management Institute are on a three-day visit here to explore business potential.

Led by the Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (Statos), the visit aims to connect clients to business opportunities in Sarawak and included site visits to the Longi factory and a local logistics company.

According to the institute’s director Lai Cheng Yi, the visit will benefit Sarawak due to its commitment and initiative towards green energy.

“I bring them (the delegation) from Singapore to Kuching so we can explore business opportunities including business partnership with local companies with products to export to China, including services.

“Our visit to the Longi factory is to look into solar panel businesses. New emerging green technology is something which China has a lot of developments in and we want to see whether we can collaborate with them,” he told The Borneo Post when met at the Kuching International Airport on Thursday.

He added that they were going to meet the logistics company as logistics are very important for all trades in the world.

“Once we identify a logistics partner, maybe we can better establish management. With this visit, we also wish to look into Sarawak closely and work with the local government to forge better business opportunities.

“I encourage them to come here to explore business partnerships in Sarawak because I personally have partnerships here,” he added.

The delegation comprises business executives from China and Singapore from various sectors such as energy, electronics, manufacturing and agriculture.