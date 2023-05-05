Don: Stern action should be taken against those who neglect, fail to take good care of children

KUCHING (May 5): Stern legal action should be taken against anyone including parents and guardians who neglect or fail to take good care of children, said Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow.

The Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (Usim) Faculty of Syariah and Laws associate professor opined that as parents and guardians, they must not allow their children to be exposed with any situation that can bring harm or danger to them or others.

“It is important to know that the duty and responsibility to protect children’s safety is not only something that is moral in nature, it is also firmly embodied in the international law and under the law of Malaysia.

“Malaysia has enacted the Child Act 2001 [Act 611] in order to fulfil its obligation under the Convention on the Rights of the Child 1989 (CRC) which it is a party to since 1995.

“Hence, the issue of children’s safety must receive serious attention by everyone,” he said.

Muzaffar said one of the recent news related to childcare that alarmed him was the case involving Rumah Bonda founder Siti Bainun Ahd Razali.

On Wednesday, Siti Bainun was convicted of neglecting and abusing a 13-year-old girl with Down Syndrome known as Bella two years ago, after Sessions Court Judge Izralizam Sanusi said the defence failed to cast reasonable doubt against the prosecution’s case.

Following the incident, Muzaffar opined that the society should also play their part in protecting the safety and welfare of all children.

“The society cannot simply turn a blind eye over the issue and totally disregard their duty and responsibility to protect the life and safety of the children.

“As the saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child. As such, everybody must play their role to ensure all children are safe and not expose to harm or danger,” he said.

Muzaffar said another reason why everyone needs to play their role to ensure and protect the safety of children is because there have been many news concerning the welfare and safety of the children.

“Children have been appearing in news for being involved in activities like illegal racing, use of motor vehicles without a licence, the issue of ‘basikal lajak’, children playing with hazardous firecrackers, children loitering in public areas, students skipping schools and children committing vandalism.

“There were also news that implicated children to more serious social problems like drugs abuse, gangsterism, criminal activities. We cannot blame the children for their misbehaviour, as they are still young and unable to think wisely and maturely,” he added.

As such, Muzaffar believed that it is the duty and responsibility of the parents, guardians and the society to monitor and protect the children’s safety as they are supposed to be wiser and more mature than the children.