Don’t share police’s operations on social media, Sarawak CP cautions public

KUCHING (May 5): Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri has warned the public not to share any of the police’s planned operations on social media platforms.

In a video message today, he said the police recently came across a post from a user who shared all the planned locations of police roadblocks.

“Please be more courteous on social media as by sharing this information, it could disrupt our operations,” he said.

Mohd Azman said the post also advised those without a valid driver’s license to avoid the locations.

“By revealing the police’s operations on social media, action can be taken under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for online content that is obscene, indecent, false, menacing or offensive in character with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass another person.

“Under this section, an offender can be fined not more than RM50,000 or face imprisonment for up to one year,” he said.

Mohd Azman said investigations can also be carried out by the police under the Penal Code and Official Secrets Act 1972.