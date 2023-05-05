Dr M sues PM Anwar for defamation, seeks RM150 mln compensation

KUALA LUMPUR (May 5): Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has filed a defamation lawsuit against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and is now seeking compensation totalling RM150 million as well as an apology and retraction of the alleged defamatory remarks.

In the lawsuit filed in the High Court in Shah Alam on May 3, Dr Mahathir referred to alleged defamatory remarks by Anwar on March 18 at a special national congress.

Dr Mahathir cited Anwar’s speech at the event titled “Kongres Nasional Khas Malaysia Madani: ‘Perlaksanaan Sebuah Idealisme” at Stadium Melawati, Shah Alam, which he said was streamed live on Anwar’s own Facebook page and PKR’s YouTube channel.

According to Dr Mahathir, Anwar’s remarks were clearly referring to him as he had been prime minister twice (for 22 years and 22 months in his two terms).

Dr Mahathir claimed Anwar had alleged that he purportedly discussed issues concerning Malaysians only after losing power, also listing Anwar’s other allegations as purportedly including suggestions that he was racist and encouraging racial division.

He claimed Anwar used the word “scoundrel” allegedly to label him.

Dr Mahathir claimed Anwar’s remarks suggested that he had billions in wealth and had evaded or not paid his taxes and that he had enriched his family.

He however denied all of these remarks by Anwar as untrue.

Dr Mahathir argued that he is entitled to claim a high amount of compensation from Anwar since he would be able to check on any facts before speaking due to his position as prime minister, as a lesson to any leaders to not simply issue statements without checking and for the collection of “political points”.

Dr Mahathir claimed that Anwar’s remarks were defamatory, and had hurt his image and reputation as a statesman and former prime minister, and were causing a loss in support and trust from the community, and will create a negative perception against him.

Dr Mahathir also claimed that Anwar’s remarks had resulted in him and his children or family members suffering “shame”, and also hampered support and confidence in him in terms of business opportunities or income opportunities or politics.

In his lawsuit, Dr Mahathir is claiming for RM50 million in general damages and RM100 million in exemplary damages over Anwar’s alleged defamatory remarks, as well as a court order for Anwar to immediately retract all of his remarks.

Dr Mahathir is also seeking a court order for Anwar to cause the immediate removal of the sharing by others of Anwar’s remarks on social media platforms and in the media.

He also wants the court to order Anwar to make a written unconditional and open apology, including an undertaking not to make any statements touching on his reputation and integrity, with both the apology and undertaking to be subject to his satisfaction and agreement.

Dr Mahathir is seeking for the court to order Anwar to hold a special press conference in conjunction with the apology and undertaking and to state his undertaking there, within seven days of the High Court’s order.

The defamation lawsuit will come up for case management before High Court judicial commissioner Jamhirah Ali on May 31.

When contacted, Dr Mahathir’s lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali confirmed to Malay Mail that the lawsuit was filed.

Before filing the lawsuit, Dr Mahathir had sent a letter of demand dated March 27 to Anwar to seek for apology and retraction of the alleged defamatory remarks.

Anwar’s lawyers on April 17 had replied by saying that their client was ready to answer Dr Mahathir’s allegations in court, with Dr Mahathir then filing this lawsuit. — Malay Mail