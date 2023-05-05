Dr Sim: Birth rate in S’wak down to 20,000 post Covid-19

KUCHING (May 5): The birth rate in Sarawak has reduced by half to an estimated 20,000 births post Covid-19, said Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Deputy Premier said he did not have the exact figures offhand but this marked a significant drop in births in Sarawak.

“Before Covid-19, we had about 40,000 births every year and this dropped to about 20,000 births after the pandemic.

“Like any developing country, as the economy gets better the birth rate will drop. Look at how big our families are now – having two to five children in a family is very rare, although we still see (it happening),” he said in a press conference after launching the International Midwives’ Day Conference 2023 here today.

When asked how to tackle the significant drop, Dr Sim said the state government could only encourage couples to have children.

“We can only encourage, although some countries do give incentives to those having children. At the end of the day, it boils down to personal choice. We can’t tell people to have babies.

“In Sarawak, around 14,000 people die every year and we have about 20,000 births a year. This means we only get 6,000 or so more population and as people grow older, they are more unlikely to have children,” he said.

Dr Sim said he could comprehend why many couples these days decided not to have any children.

“One of the factors leading to lower birthrates is higher costs of living in almost everything, including education and housing, while some may also need to worry about employment opportunities,” he said.

In terms of education and housing, Dr Sim said the state government could play an assisting role such as subsidising education fees and building more affordable houses.

“There are 700,000 houses in Sarawak but yet the number of households in the state stands at 640,000. Even though the state government continues to provide affordable housing, one of the challenges is how to distribute them in an appropriate manner.

“Some people have so many houses and they rent them out while there are others who have no house. We are still looking at how to tackle such issues,” he said.

With Dr Sim at the conference was deputy health director-general (medical) Datuk Dr Asmayani Khalib, who concurred that the government could not force couples to have babies.

“We can only encourage since there are other issues that parents are concerned about. We have to balance things out,” she said.

Also present was Sarawak Health director Dr Ooi Choo Huck.