Eugenia sweeps opposition to lift challenge trophy

KUCHING (May 5): Eugenia Sulan David of Kuching claimed the Audrey Melissa Hilton Smith challenge trophy with an impressive performance at the Kuching Leg & Audrey Melissa Hilton Smith Challenge Trophy squash tournament last Sunday.

The 19-year-old Sukma XXI shadow team player, who is studying at Kolej Cyberjaya in Kuching, blanked Wong Su Fei of Miri 3-0 (11-8, 11-6, 13-11) in the Girls U19 final played at the Sarawak Squash Centre in Petra Jaya.

Coming in third place was Lee Xin Yii of Miri who blanked Agatha Si Ching Cheng of Kuching 3-0 (15-13, 11-2, 11-6) in the placings playoff.

The Girls U15 title was won by Abigail Teo Shaw Jin who beat Annabelle Marie Teo Shao Ying 3-0 (11-9, 11-7, 11-9) in an all-Kuching final.

Joyce Chen Hui Xin of Miri was third after beating fellow Mirian Kimberly Yong Wen 3-0 (11-6, 11-5, 11-8) in the third/fourth placings playoff.

The Boys U17 title went to Tyler Ting Ding Yik of Sibu who edged Anselm Kho Zhe of Miri 3-2 (9-11, 11-8, 7-11, 11-3, 11-6) in the final.

Third was Morgan Lo Chang Yong who beat Nevelton Jinggan Mawan of Miri 3-1 (11-4, 11-9, 8-11, 11-8) in the placings playoff.

Other winners in the boys competition were Aaron Sebastian Ting Sie Giat of Sibu (Boys U13), Brendan Lim Kee Ann of Sibu (Boys U11) and Law Kai Rui of Miri (Boys U9).

Other winners in the girls competition were Francine Ava Faurillo of Sabah (Girls 11), Lee Xin Yao of Miri (Girls 13) and Anwen Chong You Zhen of Kuching (Girls U9).

The Men’s Doubles was won by Nicholas Zheng Xin-Chris Lau Hui Rong who beat Desmond Ong-Aiman Roslan 2-0 (11-6, 11-10) in the final.

Meanwhile, Sibu’s Kong Sieng Chien was crowned the Men’s Veteran champion after he won all six matches to collect six points while Patrick Teo Chee Kian and Andy Tan, both from Kuching, were second and third respectively.

Yung Shi Yuan lifted the Men’s Premier crown after he topped the five-man league with five points while Desmond Ong and Albert Chin finished in second and third spots respectively.

Prizes were given away by Squash Racket Association of Sarawak president Lucy Read, David Smith and Kuching Squash Association chairman Sim Chin Kheng.