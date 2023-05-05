Federal govt will continue to defend nation’s sovereignty

KOTA KINABALU (May 5): The Federal government will continue to defend the nation’s sovereignty and security from any threats, be it in the form of armed attacks or through legal or commercial means.

This effort of the government can be further strengthened with the involvement of various parties, particularly the Sabah State leadership, said Prime Minister’s Department Legal Affairs Division Director General, Dato Sri Khairul Dzaimee Daud.

Khairul, who was involved in the engagement session on the current status of the claim issue involving parties claiming to be heirs of the Sulu Sultanate with members of Sabah state assembly at the Pan Pacific Sutera Hotel on Friday, said the claim by a citizen of the Philippines claiming to be heir of Sultan Jamalul Kiram II is ongoing in Spain, Netherlands, Luxembourg and France.

He said this was related to the award to the claimant which was decided by the international arbitrator Dr Gonzalo Stampa amounting nearly USD15 billion (RM63 billion).

He added that even though the Spanish court had cancelled the appointment of Dr Stampa on 29 June 2021, but the claimant continued the arbitration proceedings in France and managed to obtain an Enforcement Order (Exequatur Order) from the French Court on 29 September 2021.

He said that Dr Stampa issued the Final Award in France on February 28, 2022. If Malaysia defaults on paying the Final Award, the claimant can enforce the Final Award in any of the 171 member countries of the New York Convention and seize assets owned by the Malaysian government in countries under the New York Convention, he said.

Khairul said that Malaysia was now acting to cancel the Exequatur Order and also the Final Award in France, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

These actions are to defend Malaysia’s sovereignty and security, he explained.

He also said that various strategies have been formulated and they have have also identified the party financing the claimant.

“Information received shows that there is a connection with parties in foreign countries who intended to destabilise Malaysia,” he said.

He added that in order to provide the right facts and information and look after Malaysia’s image, the malaysia-sulucase.gov.my was launched.

At the same time, explanations to the people are being conducted, especially in Sabah since the Lahad Datu intrusion orchestrated by supporters of the Sulu claimant has affected Sabah’s people, he said.

Aside from documentaries at RTM, Special Issue Briefing Programme with the People is also scheduled to be held at constituency level and coordinated by the Communications and Digital Ministry and the Sabah government.

He also mentioned that one of the claimants was the mastermind behind the Lahad Datu intrusion and the Home Affairs Ministry had classified Fuad A. Kiram, who was one of the founders of the terrorist group Royal Sulu Force and also one of the claimants as a terrorist under Section 66B AMLATFPUAA 2001 enforced on 6 April 2023 through P.U.(A) 112 / 2023.

“Taking into consideration the concern of Sabah’s leaders and people on the possibility of parties in Sabah that are stooges for the claimant and the terrorist group Royal Sulu Force, hence Fuad A. Kiram’s classification will cause any persons that helped or abetted with him to receive harsh action,” he said.

Khairul also said that these terrorists and claimant use the excuse of claiming part of Sabah’s region that has allegedly been handed over forever by the Sulu Sultanate in 1878 as a motive for their action.

Hence, the engagement on Friday is hoped to be able to inform the current status of the ongoing claim at Europe nations, and also provide the opportunity to receive inputs and proposals from Sabah leaders and people to strengthen ongoing actions and actions that will be taken against the claimant and their financier, he said.