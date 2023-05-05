Grand Gawai procession in Sri Aman on May 20

KUCHING (May 5): A grand Gawai Dayak procession will be held in Sri Aman town on May 20.

Organising chairman Maraja Ngumbang, who is also Community Mobilisation Association (RPKS) Sri Aman chairman, said the parade aims to showcase and preserve the Dayak culture and traditions, to promote racial harmony and unity, and as a gesture of appreciation and thanksgiving following a successful harvest season.

More than 1,500 participants from Sri Aman, Bukit Begunan, Balai Ringin, Lubok Antu, Batang Ai and Engkilili are expected to take part in the procession which is scheduled to start at 8am at the Sri Aman Civic Centre.

They are from various ministries, government departments and agencies, schools, institutions of higher learning, training centres, associations, churches, private firms, longhouses, villages and housing estates.

Maharaja said the procession would be a very colourful affair as the participants are expected to don their respective traditional costumes. There will also be a ‘miring’ offering and thanksgiving ceremony and the ‘Gendang Pampat’ performance, will be held prior to the procession.

“This year’s procession will be along the main road here for a distance of 2.2km before ending at the same venue.

“The procession is at the prompting of Sri Aman MP Dato Sri Doris Sophia Brodie who also wanted us to host it,” he said.

Among the guests-of-honour expected to attend the procession are Balai Ringin assemblyman Datuk Snowdan Lawan, who is also the deputy minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts; Simanggang assemblyman who is also the deputy minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development II, Datuk Francis Harden Hollis; Batang Ai assemblyman who is also deputy minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment, Datuk Dr Malcolm Mussen Lamoh; Bukit Begunan assemblyman Datuk Mong Dagang; and Lubok Antu MP Roy Angau Gingkoi.

For the record, the first such procession was held on May 27, 2017 with 1,000 participants, organised by the Sri Aman District Community Leaders Association.

Meanwhile, Meraja and his organising committee members today paid a courtesy call on deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah at his Wisma Bapa Malaysia here to invite him to officiate at the procession.