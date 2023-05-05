Health D-G finds slight uptick in Covid-19 cases as schools reopen after Raya, Wesak break, urges parents to monitor kids

KUALA LUMPUR (May 5): The Ministry of Health (MOH) is urging the public to take caution when they go out due to a slight increase in Covid-19 cases following the Hari Raya and Wesak Day celebrations.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said from April 23 until April 29 this year, a total of 4963 new cases were reported compared to 4817 cases the week before (April 16 until 22), a three per cent increase.

In addition, the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) said there has been an increase in Covid-19 patients at public facilities from 4.8 per 100,000 people to 5.8 per 100,000 people.

As a result of this, there’s been an increase of three per cent in all non-critical beds at hospitals nationwide, three per cent increase intensive care unit (ICU) bed occupancy while 0.2 per cent of all people infected are in need of a breathing aid.

As of May 4, 2023, about 15 per cent of all ICU beds are occupied for Covid-19 while another 23 per cent for non-critical patients.

“MOH predicts a slight increase in Covid-19 cases will happen following the festive season of Hari Raya and Wesak Day. We want to encourage the public to wear face masks when they visit their friends, family or relatives to avoid catching Covid-19.

“To control the spread we urge all school-goers to wash their hands frequently and wear face masks in close crowded places, do self-checks and if you feel sick do not go out, use the TRIIS (test, report, isolate, inform and seek) if you catch an infection, use Paxlovid from the nearest health clinic for high risks individuals and get a primer vaccine or booster shot,” Dr Radzi said in a statement today.

He also urged the parents and guardians to play a bigger role and take responsibility to ensure they do not send their children to school if they are contagious or exude symptoms of being sick, adding that MOH will continue to monitor the situation. — Malay Mail