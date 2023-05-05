Heavy rain, strong winds forecast in Sabah, Labuan and Sarawak from May 5-7

KUALA LUMPUR (May 5): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecast that Sabah, Labuan and northern Sarawak are at risk of the squall line phenomenon that will bring heavy rain and strong winds from May 5 to May 7.

According to the significant weather forecast issued by the agency at 1pm today and based on its weather model analysis, a low-pressure system is expected to form in the western Philippines and move westward.

“This is expected to result in an increase in the speed and concentration of south-westerly winds in the waters of western Sabah and northern Sarawak from May 5 to May 10,” it added.

The public is advised to always refer to the website and all the department’s social media platforms for the latest and authentic information. ― Bernama