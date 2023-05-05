Include us so we can work together, PKR man to S’wak govt

KUCHING (May 5): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) hopes the Sarawak government will be more inclusive and work together with them for the common good of the rakyat, said state PKR deputy chairman Senator Abun Sui.

He said that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is from PKR and under Malaysia Madani, it will be good for the federal and state government to be inclusive.

“I also hope the Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will be inclusive of us, especially with PKR. Of course, Democratic Action Party has made their stand and stated otherwise.

“But the prime minister is from our party and I believe it will be good if we can work together during this state legislative term,” he said when met at the PKR Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house organised by the party’s Bandar Kuching, Santubong and Stampin branches on Thursday.

Some 800 people, including PKR division chiefs from the three branches and party members, were present.

Abun added that as the government of the day, the unity government must be inclusive until the five-year term is completed.

“We must be as united and strong as we can for the benefit of Sarawak, and Malaysia as a whole. What the prime minister has given to Sarawak is very good and timely for the state to have its rights restored – especially with regards to MA63 – and we (PKR) are giving our full support to our prime minister and both federal and state ministers,” he said.

Meanwhile, on rumours that the current government will not last long and that there are efforts to topple it, Abun said he concurred with the state government’s statement that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will continue to stand strong behind Anwar.

“I want to thank the GPS state government and deputy prime minister (Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof) for that statement – it is good that GPS stands strong behind our current prime minister.

“I advise outsiders, especially the opposition, to not say you have ‘enough numbers’ – there are no such numbers. Please do your work of check and balance, not play up something non-existent.

Abun further said that under Malaysia Madani, there should be no suspicion among the unity government.