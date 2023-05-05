Indonesian national jailed 4 month for illegal entry into S’wak

KUCHING (May 5): An Indonesian has been sentenced to four months in jail and one stroke of the cane by the Sessions Court here today for entering the country via Sarawak illegally.

Mohd Daniel Al Firdho, 26, pleaded guilty before Judge Mohd Taufik Mohd @ Mohd Yusoff who also ordered him to be referred to the Malaysian Immigration Department after serving his sentence for further action.

Daniel was charged under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, punishable under Section 6(3) of the same Act, which carries a fine of not less than RM10,000 or a jail term not exceeding five years or both, upon conviction.

He committed the offence at an eatery in Jalan Satok here at 4.45pm on April 30.

Based on the facts of the case, police raided the premises on suspicion of the offence being committed under the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Amendment 2002).

Investigation found that Daniel had entered Malaysia without valid travel documents, and the Immigration Department also revealed that there was no recent record of his entry.

DPP Mohammad Fauzan Zamri prosecuted while Daniel was unrepresented by a counsel.