J-Kom S’wak director post: No official statement from PM Office yet, says PKR man

KUCHING (May 5): There has yet to be any official announcement regarding the appointment of director of Community Communication Department (J-KOM) Sarawak from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), following the claim made by Santubong division chief for Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Ahmad Nazib Johari about his nomination to the post being protested by the state government under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

When met during PKR’s Hari Raya open house event yesterday, Ahmad Nazib said at the initial stage, his name was proposed to the PMO, sent via the Public Service Commission of Malaysia (SPA), adding that it was already accepted at SPA level and received a blessing from the Prime Minister himself.

“My name has already been suggested for the post, it’s already approved by the PMO initially. It’s just that at state-level, it (GPS) did not agree to the appointment and they nominated their chosen representative’s name. Such matter will be decided at the J-KOM director-general level later.

“Right now, there is no decision made by the PMO on the nominee for J-KOM Sarawak director yet,” he said.

Nevertheless, he said the position would not need to be referred to Sarawak for approval, as it is a federal position.

“It is at the discretion of the PMO, not an appointment from the state government. There is no such thing (under the state government); it needs to be referred under PMO,” he pointed out.

Recently, Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah questioned the sincerity of Putrajaya towards Sarawak in view of the appointment.

He stressed that the federal government should first consult the Sarawak government on the appointment of any individual to be J-KOM Sarawak director.

Abdul Karim also said any appointment made without consulting the state government, such as that involving Ahmad Nazib, would be deemed as ‘insensitive’ on the part of Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, in a recent report, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil denied the appointment of Ahmad Nazib as the new director for J-KOM Sarawak.

Fahmi said J-KOM had informed him that Ahmad Nazib was not J-KOM Sarawak director, and he (Fahmi) was made to understand that the position would be filled by a candidate proposed by Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.