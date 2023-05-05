Keep students indoors during heatwave, deputy minister urges parents and teachers

KUCHING (May 5): Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang today recommended parents and teachers to keep their charges indoors and stop outdoor activities for the meantime during this heatwave.

He added that students should also drink as much water as possible.

“I also want to urge all teachers and parents to look after them – if you see their condition is too unreasonable to study under the heatwave, advise them to go into shelter or drink a lot of water,” he said.

He said this when met after the Kuching Autistic Association’s Sunshine Hub Garden Adoption at its Education Centre here today.

At the same time, he also praised the Education Ministry’s “very practical” move of allowing students and teachers in all education institutions to don casual wear or sports attire during the current hot spell.

“I think this is a very practical decision by the government so that students can withstand the heatwave. Some school uniforms require a tie, which is not practical (in this heatwave).”

The Education Ministry on Wednesday announced this policy, emphasising the welfare, health and safety of students, teachers and administrators during the hot spell and prolonged drought affecting the country.