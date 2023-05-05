Kuching South mayor commends bodybuilding association for running specialised coaching programme

KUCHING (May 5): The Kuching Division Bodybuilding Association (KDBBA) has been commended for stepping up towards further developing the sport by running a specialised coaching programme.

Mayor of Kuching South Dato Wee Hong Seng highlighted this in his speech for the closing ceremony for the Specific Coaching for Bodybuilding Course-Level 1 at the seminar room of Sarawak Youth and Sports Complex here today.

“Well done, KDBBA, for organising this course, especially to our ‘orang kuat’ (keypersons) Philomena Dexclyn Siar who is KDBBA’s secretary, and our very own Sarawakian elite bodybuilding athlete Dr Malvern Abdullah, who is the honorary secretary of Sarawak Bodybuilding Association (SBBA).

“The divisional association, which is an affiliate of the SBBA, has been quite active despite having been established just over a year ago.

“I believe the KDBBA would continue to be active, and I look forward to seeing more programmes to be run by them,” he said in his off-speech remarks at the ceremony.

The course, conducted in collaboration with the Malaysian Bodybuilding Federation (MBBF) of which Wee is also a vice-president, involved 29 participants from Sarawak, Kuala Lumpur and also Brunei.

The four-day programme was conducted by Wee’s fellow MBBF vice-president Coach Abdul Aziz Ahmad, who was assisted by Ahmad Shaifol Affendi Yahaya and Khairul Azwan Abdul Ghani.

Adding on Wee, who is also SBBA president, also stressed about the importance of customisation of a workout plan to suit the different needs of individuals.

“Bodybuilding coaching is a specialised area of personal training that focuses on helping individuals build muscle mass and achieve their fitness goals.

“This is specific, as the name of the course implies, of which the goal to train bodybuilders by providing them with the tools, knowledge, and the support they need to achieve their full potential, which is most likely to become champions.

“In any way, to successfully train a bodybuilding athlete, the coach or the trainer must possess the knowledge not only in the field of exercise, but also in physiology, nutrition and supplements, as well as the sport itself – in this case, specifically bodybuilding.

“That said, congratulations to all the participants for having undertaken this programme, from which I hope you have gained more information and knowledge about this sport.

“Apply this knowledge into your own programmes. Make full use of what you have learned here,” he told the participants.

In addition, Wee also invited those present to enliven this year’s Mr Kuching bodybuilding championships, set to be staged at the same complex venue this May 20.

“Mr Kuching 2023 will be held at this complex, at the auditorium. Do come and show your full support to our bodybuilders,” he added.

KDBBA president George Awi William, as well as its committee members Mohd Noor Amran and Donny Fam, were also present at the event.