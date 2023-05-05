Larry Sng appointed Malaysian Timber Industry Board chairman

KUCHING (May 5): Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) president Datuk Larry Sng, has been appointed as Malaysian Timber Industry Board (MTIB) chairman.

Sng confirmed this today when clarifying PBM’s congratulatory e-poster posted in its official Facebook in regards the appointment since yesterday.

Sng, 43, who is Julau MP told The Borneo Post that the appointment took effect last month.

“I feel honoured to be given the opportunity to continue my service in the commodities sector, having previously served in the pepper and palm oil sectors,” he said.

“I hope to increase the productivity in the manufacturing of sustainable wood-based products from Malaysia,” he added.

The former Pelagus assemblyman (2001 to 2011) was former chairman of Malaysian Pepper Board (MPB) from 2018 to 2020.

He was also appointed Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) chairman in 2021.