Lee: Take advantage of new driver’s license renewal period, renew before Dec 31

KUCHING (May 5): The public should take the opportunity to renew their driver’s license before Dec 31 this year now that the federal Transport Ministry has increased the maximum renewal period to 10 years starting May 8, 2023.

The Sarawak Ministry of Transport, while welcoming its federal counterpart’s initiative, said it would provide more options for the rakyat on how to manage their license and its cost.

“A special discount given to those renewing their license for 10 years will definitely provide some savings,” said its minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin in a press statement on Thursday.

He added it would also save time and travel costs for rural folks staying far away from towns with only Road Transport Department offices, as they would only need to go once every 10 years to renew their license with this policy.

“The initiative that allows all drivers whose license expired from Jan 1, 2018 onwards to apply for a renewal without retaking the driving exam is definitely great news to those affected,” he said.