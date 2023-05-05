Man ordered to defend charge of insulting PKR vice-president

KOTA KINABALU (May 5): The High Court here on Friday ordered a man from Selangor to enter his defence on a charge of insulting PKR vice-president Mohd Rafizi Ramli five years ago.

Justice Datuk Ismail Brahim made the order on Daing Muhammad Reduan Bachok, 39, after allowing an appeal by the prosecution against Daing’s acquittal.

On November 5, 2021, the lower court freed Daing from the said charge without calling for his defence after the trial judge held that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against him.

Daing was accused of committing the offence against Mohd Rafizi, who is currently Economy Minister, at Pusat Komuniti Kospen at Kampung Merampong in Keningau on November 3, 2018.

The alleged offence was under Section 509 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to five years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

The prosecution had called eight witnesses to testify against Daing, who was represented by counsel Amli Nohin, since the trial commenced on September 14, 2020.