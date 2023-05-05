Man reported missing in Marudi found safe and sound

MIRI (May 5): A 58-year-old man who was reported missing on Thursday at Lubok Nibong in Marudi has been found safe and sound, the same day the report was lodged.

According to a statement from Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operation centre today, they received a distress call on the incident at 4.10pm and immediately rushed several personnel to the scene.

“On arrival at the scene, it was found that the man, identified as Donald Henry Nura, who was earlier on reported missing, had been found in downtown Marudi by members of the public. (Therefore), no search and rescue (SAR) operation was launched,” it said.

It is understood that the man’s cousin had gone to see him at his house in Lubok Nibong around 7am on May 4 but he was not at home.

“His cousin tried to contact him via telephone but to no avail, which prompted him to report him as a missing person,” it said.