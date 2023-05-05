Miri MP wants airlines to introduce additional flights with low airfares this Gawai, Kaamatan

MIRI (May 4): Miri MP Chiew Choon Man said he has contacted the government relations officers of AirAsia and MYAirline to get both airlines to introduce additional flights with low airfares to enable Sabahans and Sarawakians to return home this Gawai Dayak and Pesta Kaamatan.

Chiew, in a press statement yesterday, said the additional flights with low airfares from Peninsular Malaysia to Sabah and Sarawak should be implemented before the end of May and in early June.

“The airlines should implement this just like they did during the Chinese New Year and Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

“I have taken note of the complaints from the local community and also friends around Sarawak and Sabah about the high prices of air tickets during the Gawai and Kaamatan Festivals,” he added.

According to him, the prices of air tickets would normally soar during festive seasons due to the high demands from consumers.

“The situation becomes more challenging for Hari Gawai and Pesta Kaamatan, as they coincide with school holidays from May 27 to June 4.

“As we all know, many Sarawakians and Sabahans are working in Klang Valley and Johor. The high prices of air tickets will definitely burden them as the cost of living in our country is also high,” he said.

Chiew disclosed that he had also reached out to the federal Ministry of Transport to discuss about a permanent mechanism that can be used to help Sarawakians and Sabahans in overcoming expensive air tickets during the festive seasons.