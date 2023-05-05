Mosque near Sibu town centre estimated to cost RM13 million

SIBU (May 5): The construction of a new mosque at Lorong 6, Jalan Apollo here is estimated to cost RM13 million.

Works on Masjid Darul Firdaus could reach completion in two-and-half years after project kick-off, said Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development Sarawak Datuk Len Talif Salleh.

He said the present mosque could no longer accommodate the rising number of congregations.

For the record, the new structure would sit on a 1.47-acre land, adjacent to that of the old mosque.

“If we look at the number of residents in this area, it has grown rapidly and so, the existing capacity (of the old mosque) is inadequate. That’s why when I visited this mosque two years ago, they (committee) had asked for my assistance to obtain the site to build the new mosque.

“With the contribution from (Tabung) Baitulmal Sarawak amounting to RM5 million and Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof’s RM1 million, hopefully the building of this mosque could start in the near future,” Len Talif told reporters after witnessing the symbolic handing-over of the project site to new Masjid Darul Firdaus Building Committee chairman Hamzah A Beeran, by Land and Survey Office Sibu Division superintendent Mohd Muazziz Othman today.

To a question from a reporter, Len Talif said upon completion, the new mosque should be able to accommodate between 600 and 1,000 people at one time.

Asked on the project duration, he said: “If you look at the timeframe to complete (this project), it could take about two-and-half years; perhaps, it could be completed earlier.”

In view of the mosque being located in the Pelawan state constituency, Len Talif expressed hope that the assemblyman, Deputy Minister II for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang, would also chip in to cover project cost.

“I also hope that the residents, irrespective of background, could contribute to the mosque building fund.”

Meanwhile, Hamzah said the present mosque could accommodate about 200 people at one time. Adding on, he said upon the completion of the new building, the old mosque would still be maintained, ‘for multi-purpose uses’.

Among those witnessing the ceremony were Sarawak Islamic Affairs Department (Jais) Sibu officer Azhar Hipni, and Tiang’s representative Andrew Lau.