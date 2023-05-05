Organisers: Proactive measures in place to turn RWMF 2023 into eco-friendly festival

KUCHING (May 5): Proactive measures have been taken towards creating and implementing a sustainable and eco-friendly 26th edition of the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF).

Its organisers said that together with the Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) and state’s tourism players, they will continue to embark on activities which advocate sustainability including banning single-use plastics, encouraging upcycling of used materials and exploring innovative solutions to waste management.

Apart from that, they said festival-goers will also experience ease of travelling to the festival venue through the available shuttle buses from Kuching city to the Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV).

“The buses will embark to SCV on an hourly basis from 9am-8pm while from SCV to Kuching city, it will be hourly from 12.30-5.30pm and continuing from 9pm-1am based on scheduled trips.

“The provision of these shuttle buses is in line with Sarawak’s aim to avoid congestion and alleviate carbon emission and for energy conservation and environmental education. All this is done with the goal of making Responsible Tourism the norm and RWMF as a key platform for Sarawak to push sustainability and ecotourism for the next generation of music lovers,” they said in a statement on Thursday.

The organisers also revealed that this year’s RWMF received an encouraging response from Malaysians and festival enthusiasts around the globe, with early bird tickets sold out on April 29.

They also said that pre-sale tickets can now be purchased on the Klook Ticketing Platform at lower prices compared to door-sale prices at the venue.

“Pre-sale tickets are now available on the Klook ticketing platform across a range of categories – Adult 1-Day Pass Fri/Sun (RM230), Adult 1-Day Pass Sat (RM260), Adult 2-Day Pass Fri/Sat or Sat/Sun (RM440), Adult 3-Day Pass (RM590) and Child 1-Day Pass Fri/Sat/Sun (RM80) – for a limited-time only,” they said.

This year’s RWMF features a total of 199 musicians from 12 countries, including Grammy Awards winner Gipsy Kings and other performers such as Big Mountain, Safi Theatre, Rastak, Fasylive, Afriquoi, Chatusram, Rizal Hadi & Folk and Ethno Thai Fusion Sound Band.

Apart from that, the organisers also said that the RWMF this year will also highlight Malaysian local talents from East and West Malaysia, which include Zee Avi, Suk Binie, Aseana Percussion Unit, Nadir, Steve Thornton & Afroasia, Sada Borneo, Tuku Kame, Nading Rhapsody, Geng Wak Long, Buloh Bekocak, At Adau, Meruked, and Orang Orang Drum Theatre.

Themed ‘Reflections’, RWMF this year offers festival-goers an opportunity to not only engage with world music and cultural traditions but also to connect and embrace its underlying themes and values.

Those interested in attending can check out the shuttle bus schedule and find more information on the line-up and ticketing at https://rwmf.net/.